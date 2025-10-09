Panthers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Flyers Game Info

Florida Panthers (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0)

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-196) Flyers (+162) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (76.5%)

Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Panthers are +126 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -154.

Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under

The Panthers-Flyers matchup on Oct. 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +162 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!