NHL
Panthers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9
NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Flyers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-196)
|Flyers (+162)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (76.5%)
Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Panthers are +126 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -154.
Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under
- The Panthers-Flyers matchup on Oct. 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +162 underdog on the road.