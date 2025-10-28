NHL
Panthers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
Panthers vs Ducks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (5-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-3-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-182)
|Ducks (+150)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (71.5%)
Panthers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +134.
Panthers vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Ducks matchup on Oct. 28, with the over available at +116 and the under at -142.
Panthers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog on the road.