FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Ducks Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (5-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-3-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-182)Ducks (+150)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (71.5%)

Panthers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +134.

Panthers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Ducks matchup on Oct. 28, with the over available at +116 and the under at -142.

Panthers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Florida is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup