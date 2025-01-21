FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Ducks Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (27-17-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-22-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-250)Ducks (+202)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (65.8%)

Panthers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-128 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +104.

Panthers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Ducks game on January 21, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Panthers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is the underdog, +202 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -250 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup