NHL
Panthers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Ducks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (27-17-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-22-6)
- Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-250)
|Ducks (+202)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (65.8%)
Panthers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-128 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +104.
Panthers vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Ducks game on January 21, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Panthers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is the underdog, +202 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -250 favorite despite being on the road.