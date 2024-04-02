menu item
Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Data Skrive
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (47-23-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (28-33-12)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and BSFL

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Panthers (-235)Canadiens (+190)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (67.9%)

Panthers vs Canadiens Spread

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +110 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -132.

Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Canadiens, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Canadiens moneyline has Florida as a -235 favorite, while Montreal is a +190 underdog at home.

