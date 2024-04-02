Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-23-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (28-33-12)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+ and BSFL

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-235) Canadiens (+190) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (67.9%)

Panthers vs Canadiens Spread

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +110 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -132.

Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under

Panthers versus Canadiens, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline