Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers take on the Montreal Canadiens.
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers take on the Montreal Canadiens.
Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-23-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (28-33-12)
- Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSFL
Panthers vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Panthers (-235)
|Canadiens (+190)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (67.9%)
Panthers vs Canadiens Spread
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +110 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -132.
Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Panthers versus Canadiens, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Canadiens moneyline has Florida as a -235 favorite, while Montreal is a +190 underdog at home.