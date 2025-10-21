NHL
Panthers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Boston Bruins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Bruins Game Info
- Florida Panthers (3-4) vs. Boston Bruins (3-4)
- Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN
Panthers vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-156)
|Bruins (+130)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (65.3%)
Panthers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -205.
Panthers vs Bruins Over/Under
- Panthers versus Bruins on Oct. 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Panthers vs Bruins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Bruins reveal Florida as the favorite (-156) and Boston as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.