Panthers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Florida Panthers (3-4) vs. Boston Bruins (3-4)

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN

Panthers vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-156) Bruins (+130) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (65.3%)

Panthers vs Bruins Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -205.

Panthers vs Bruins Over/Under

Panthers versus Bruins on Oct. 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Panthers vs Bruins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Bruins reveal Florida as the favorite (-156) and Boston as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!