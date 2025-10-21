FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (3-4) vs. Boston Bruins (3-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN

Panthers vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-156)Bruins (+130)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (65.3%)

Panthers vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -205.

Panthers vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Bruins on Oct. 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Panthers vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Bruins reveal Florida as the favorite (-156) and Boston as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

