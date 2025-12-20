NHL
Panthers vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers facing the St. Louis Blues.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Blues Game Info
- Florida Panthers (19-13-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (13-15-8)
- Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-176)
|Blues (+146)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (60%)
Panthers vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Panthers. The Blues are -180 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +146.
Panthers vs Blues Over/Under
- Panthers versus Blues on Dec. 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.
Panthers vs Blues Moneyline
- Florida is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +146 underdog on the road.