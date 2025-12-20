Panthers vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers facing the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Blues Game Info

Florida Panthers (19-13-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (13-15-8)

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-176) Blues (+146) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (60%)

Panthers vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Panthers. The Blues are -180 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +146.

Panthers vs Blues Over/Under

Panthers versus Blues on Dec. 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Panthers vs Blues Moneyline

Florida is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +146 underdog on the road.

