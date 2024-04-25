Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The San Diego Padres versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (14-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-19)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-146) | COL: (+124)

SD: (-146) | COL: (+124) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125)

SD: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 11 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 0-1, 1.80 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Rockies) - 0-4, 4.64 ERA

The probable starters are Randy Vasquez (0-1) for the Padres and Dakota Hudson (0-4) for the Rockies. Vasquez and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Vasquez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Rockies are 1-3-0 against the spread when Hudson starts. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for four Hudson starts this season -- they lost every game.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (67.4%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

The Padres vs Rockies moneyline has San Diego as a -146 favorite, while Colorado is a +124 underdog at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +104 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -125.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

Padres versus Rockies, on April 25, has an over/under of 11, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Diego has won five of seven games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 26 chances this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 12-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won six of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (24%).

Colorado has a 6-15 record (winning just 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 25 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-13-0).

The Rockies have covered 44% of their games this season, going 11-14-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 hits, which leads San Diego hitters this season, while batting .262 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Ha-Seong Kim has four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 105th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Kim brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.339/.411.

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 23 hits.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has put up a team-high OBP (.394) and slugging percentage (.462). He's batting .312.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Brenton Doyle has collected 26 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .299 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 35th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ezequiel Tovar has racked up a team-high .458 slugging percentage.

Elias Diaz has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .312.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/24/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/23/2024: 7-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/11/2023: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/10/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/9/2023: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/24/2022: 9-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

9-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/23/2022: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/2/2023: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/25/2022: 13-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

