Celtics vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (15-11) are favored by 6.5 points against the Miami Heat (15-12) on Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSUN and NBCS-BOS. The point total for the matchup is 233.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 233.5 -255 +210

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (78.3%)

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a 14-11-1 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have played 27 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 12 times out of 27 chances.

Heat games this year have hit the over 48.1% of the time (13 out of 27 games with a set point total).

In home games, Boston has the same winning percentage against the spread as it does in away games (.538).

The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of 13 home games (53.8%), compared to five of 13 road games (38.5%).

Against the spread, Miami has been better at home (8-6-0) than on the road (7-5-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (42.9%, six of 14) than away (53.8%, seven of 13).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 4.1 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys (10th in NBA).

Payton Pritchard averages 16.7 points, 4.3 boards and 5 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.2 boards and 1.6 assists.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.5 points for the Heat, plus 5.7 boards and 4.8 assists.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.5 points, 10.3 boards and 0.6 assists. He is also draining 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are getting 18.7 points, 9.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Bam Adebayo.

The Heat are receiving 24.4 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Norman Powell.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.3 points, 4.8 boards and 2.8 assists. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

