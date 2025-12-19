2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 12/19/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been really good over their last 10 games, and they can cover against a Miami Heat squad that has been a little out of form of late.

Over the past 10 games, Boston ranks fourth in net rating (+8.1) while Miami checks in 18th (-2.0). The Celtics have been especially lethal on offense, sitting second in offensive rating in that split.

This matchup will likely come down to Boston's three-point shooting. The Celtics take the third-most threes per game (43.3), and they're facing a Miami defense that lets up the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.0%). Boston doesn't need any encouragement to let it fly from deep, and they should have plenty of chances to bomb away tonight.

If recent form is any indication, Miami is likely in trouble. Over Boston's last nine games, a whopping 49.7% of their shots have come from beyond the arc, and they're making 38.1% of those three-balls en route to putting up 119.0 points per game.

While the Celtics are always at risk of running into a cold shooting night, Boston's three-heavy offense makes them a tricky matchup for a Heat team that concedes a lot of three-point tries. I like Boston to make enough of those threes to win by at least seven.

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers

We can't say many nice things about the Chicago Bulls' defense, but one thing they do fairly well is limit three-point shots. That puts me on Darius Garland to go under 2.5 made triples.

Chicago surrenders the ninth-lowest three-point attempt rate (39.8%). They're permitting the seventh-fewest made threes per game to point guards (2.9).

On top of the difficult matchup, Garland is struggling from three, hitting just 29.5% of his three-point attempts this year and averaging only 1.9 made treys per game.

Although Garland has made exactly three trifectas in each of the last two games, one of which came against Chicago, he'd hit only two total three-pointers over the three games before that. He's been under 2.5 made threes in five of his last seven games.

