2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for 76ers at Knicks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

76ers at Knicks Betting Picks

Both of these teams are playing superb defense lately, and I think the under wins out tonight.

Over the last 10 games, Philly and New York have been among the best defenses in the NBA, with the Knicks ranking seventh in defensive rating in that span and the Sixers checking in fifth.

On top of that, the Knicks are playing at the second-slowest pace in that split while five of Philly's last six games have totaled under 229.5 points.

Also, this is the second leg of a back to back for the Knicks, and that's a big reason why I like the under. New York has played in three back to backs this campaign. In the three second legs, the games have averaged 225.0 points, with two of them coming in at 221 and 223 total points.

All in all, the under is the side I want to be on.

After taking a leap in the 2023-24 season en route to winning the Most Improved Player award, Tyrese Maxey is making another jump this season.

Nearly across the board, Maxey's numbers are up from where they were last season, including in the rebounding department. Maxey is pulling down 4.7 boards per game -- well up from his career average of 3.1 rebounds per game.

Averaging a league-leading 39.9 minutes per night gives Maxey plenty of chances to grab rebounds, and he's snagging 5.7 boards per game over his last six, going over 3.5 rebounds in five of those six outings.

New York is fifth in rebound rate for the season, so they're a tough matchup on the glass. But a year ago, Maxey averaged 5.0 rebounds per game in two clashes with the Knicks.

These +116 odds for him to record at least four boards are pretty intriguing.

