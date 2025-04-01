Padres vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Cleveland Guardians.

Padres vs Guardians Game Info

San Diego Padres (5-0) vs. Cleveland Guardians (2-2)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and CLEG

Padres vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-174) | CLE: (+146)

SD: (-174) | CLE: (+146) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150)

SD: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 0-0, 10.13 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will call on Michael King versus the Guardians and Logan Allen. King helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be King's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Last season Allen and his team had an 11-9-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Allen and his team finished 5-4 in the nine games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Padres vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (68.4%)

Padres vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -174 favorite at home.

Padres vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Guardians are -150 to cover, and the Padres are +125.

Padres vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Guardians game on April 1, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Padres vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Padres were favorites in 102 games last season and came away with the win 60 times (58.8%) in those contests.

Last season San Diego came away with a win 19 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 87 of their 167 games with a total last season.

The Guardians finished 27-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 42.2% of those games).

Cleveland went 3-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (37.5%).

The Guardians played in 169 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-85-9).

Padres Player Leaders

Last season, Manny Machado finished with 29 home runs, 105 RBI and a batting average of .275 last season.

Jackson Merrill had 162 hits while batting .292 with 61 extra-base hits.

Luis Arraez had an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 last season.

Jake Cronenworth slashed .241/.324/.390 and finished with an OPS of .714.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez had 173 hits with a .537 slugging percentage last season.

Steven Kwan had a .368 OBP and batted .292.

Carlos Santana had 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 65 walks while batting .238 last season.

Lane Thomas hit .237 with 26 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks.

Padres vs Guardians Head to Head

3/31/2025: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/21/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/19/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/14/2023: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/13/2023: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/24/2022: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/23/2022: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

