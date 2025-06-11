Padres vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres vs Dodgers Game Info

San Diego Padres (38-28) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (40-28)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and SportsNet LA

Padres vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-110) | LAD: (-106)

SD: (-110) | LAD: (-106) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-184) | LAD: -1.5 (+152)

SD: +1.5 (-184) | LAD: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Padres vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.69 ERA vs Ben Casparius (Dodgers) - 4-1, 2.93 ERA

The probable pitchers are Randy Vasquez (3-4) for the Padres and Ben Casparius (4-1) for the Dodgers. Vasquez and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Vasquez and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Casparius has started only one game with a set spread, which the Dodgers covered. The Dodgers were named the moneyline underdog for one Casparius start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.9%)

Padres vs Dodgers Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -110 favorite at home.

Padres vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Dodgers are +152 to cover, while the Padres are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Dodgers Over/Under

Padres versus Dodgers on June 11 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Padres vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (61.8%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 21-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 65 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 36-29-0 against the spread in their 65 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've gone 5-7 in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (45.5%).

The Dodgers have played in 67 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-27-1).

The Dodgers are 29-38-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 81 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518. He's batting .325.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Machado will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .415 with a double, four home runs, three walks and 14 RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging in the major leagues.

Tatis takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with four walks.

Luis Arraez has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Arraez takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Gavin Sheets has 11 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Sheets has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with a double and two walks.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has totaled 77 hits with a .625 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Dodgers. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .386.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .270 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is currently 56th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Freddie Freeman is batting .349 with 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Andy Pages is batting .285 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Padres vs Dodgers Head to Head

6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/11/2024: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

