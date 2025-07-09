Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (49-42) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and ARID

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

SD: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-192)

SD: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 3-8, 4.62 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 8-6, 5.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (3-8) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (8-6) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Cease's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cease's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks are 10-8-0 ATS in Pfaadt's 18 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 4-4 in Pfaadt's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (55.1%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Diamondbacks, San Diego is the favorite at -142, and Arizona is +120 playing on the road.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Padres are +155 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -192.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Diamondbacks on July 9 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 28, or 60.9%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has a record of 19-11 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 90 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 90 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 47-43-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 44.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-16).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Arizona has a record of 8-2 (80%).

In the 89 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-38-4).

The Diamondbacks have a 42-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.480) and total hits (101) this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with an OBP of .355 this season while batting .260 with 47 walks and 63 runs scored. He's slugging .440.

Among qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has hit five homers with a team-high .409 SLG this season.

Arraez brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .526 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with 79 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .444.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a team-best .368 on-base percentage. He's batting .267 and slugging .408.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 95th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is slugging .465 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .252 with 17 doubles, 28 home runs and 23 walks.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 76 hits.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2025: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!