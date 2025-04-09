Padres vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the Athletics in MLB action on Wednesday.

Padres vs Athletics Game Info

San Diego Padres (9-3) vs. Athletics (5-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SDPA

Padres vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-130) | OAK: (+110)

SD: (-130) | OAK: (+110) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

SD: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 0-1, 1.69 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 1-0, 2.70 ERA

The probable starters are Randy Vasquez (0-1) for the Padres and Osvaldo Bido (1-0) for the Athletics. Vasquez has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Vasquez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Bido has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics covered in both chances. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Bido start this season -- they won.

Padres vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53.4%)

Padres vs Athletics Moneyline

The Padres vs Athletics moneyline has the Padres as a -130 favorite, while the Athletics are a +110 underdog at home.

Padres vs Athletics Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Padres are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.

Padres vs Athletics Over/Under

Padres versus Athletics, on April 9, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Padres vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Padres have won in six of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Padres have won six of seven games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 12 games with a total this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 7-5-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have a 3-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 2-5 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (28.6%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-3-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has an OPS of .965, fueled by an OBP of .442 to go with a slugging percentage of .523. He has a .364 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .319 with five doubles, a home run and three walks, while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Machado enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Luis Arraez has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Arraez has logged a hit or more in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .524 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .257 with a .409 OBP and five RBI for San Diego this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has put up a team-best OBP (.440), and leads the Athletics in hits (17). He's batting .378 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks seventh in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Soderstrom heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Jacob Wilson is slugging .600 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .400 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He is currently third in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .222 with three home runs and six walks.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .277 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Padres vs Athletics Head to Head

4/8/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/11/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2024: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/17/2023: 10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/15/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

