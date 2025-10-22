Packers vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Green Bay Packers facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Packers vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (51.2%)

Packers vs Steelers Point Spread

The Packers are 3-point favorites against the Steelers. The Packers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Packers vs Steelers Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Packers-Steelers on Oct. 26, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Packers vs Steelers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Packers vs. Steelers reveal Green Bay as the favorite (-174) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+146) despite being the home team.

Packers vs Steelers Betting Trends

Green Bay has two wins against the spread this year.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-4) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of six Packers games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The Steelers' record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Out of six Steelers games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

