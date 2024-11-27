Packers vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game - Nov. 28
The NFL's Thursday schedule includes the Green Bay Packers taking on the Miami Dolphins.
All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Packers vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Packers win (67.4%)
Packers vs Dolphins Point Spread
The Packers are 3.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Packers are -102 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.
Packers vs Dolphins Over/Under
Packers versus Dolphins, on Nov. 28, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Packers vs Dolphins Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Dolphins-Packers, Miami is the underdog at +152, and Green Bay is -180 playing at home.
Packers vs Dolphins Betting Trends
- Green Bay's record against the spread is 5-6-0.
- The Packers have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.
- There have been five Packers games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.
- The Dolphins' record against the spread is 5-6-0.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Miami has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- The Dolphins have played 11 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
Packers vs Dolphins Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: GB: (-180) | MIA: (+152)
- Spread: GB: -3.5 (-102) | MIA: +3.5 (-120)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!