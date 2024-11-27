Packers vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game - Nov. 28

The NFL's Thursday schedule includes the Green Bay Packers taking on the Miami Dolphins.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (67.4%)

Packers vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Packers are -102 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Dolphins Over/Under

Packers versus Dolphins, on Nov. 28, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Packers vs Dolphins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dolphins-Packers, Miami is the underdog at +152, and Green Bay is -180 playing at home.

Packers vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Green Bay's record against the spread is 5-6-0.

The Packers have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

There have been five Packers games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

The Dolphins' record against the spread is 5-6-0.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Miami has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

The Dolphins have played 11 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Packers vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: GB: (-180) | MIA: (+152)

GB: (-180) | MIA: (+152) Spread: GB: -3.5 (-102) | MIA: +3.5 (-120)

GB: -3.5 (-102) | MIA: +3.5 (-120) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

