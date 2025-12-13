Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (3-20) visit the Indiana Pacers (6-19) after losing 10 road games in a row. The Pacers are double-digit favorites by 10 points in the matchup, which starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The over/under is set at 233.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -10 233.5 -360 +285

Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (77.9%)

Pacers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 23 games this season, they have seven wins against the spread.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times out of 23 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over 15 times in 23 opportunities (65.2%).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread at home (8-5-0) than it has in road affairs (5-7-0).

The Pacers have hit the over on the total in seven of 13 home games (53.8%), compared to two of 12 road games (16.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a lower winning percentage at home (.273, 3-8-0 record) than away (.333, 4-8-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more often at home (nine times out of 11) than away (six of 12) this season.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.3 points, 7 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Isaiah Jackson is averaging 7.7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.8 boards.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum is averaging 19 points, 3.1 boards and 3.5 assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards get 15.1 points per game from Kyshawn George, plus 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Alex Sarr averages 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Wizards are getting 7.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Carlton Carrington.

The Wizards are getting 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Marvin Bagley III.

