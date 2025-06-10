Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 11

Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: ABC

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers square off in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Thunder are favored by 5 points in the matchup, which airs on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Pacers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5 228.5 -215 +180

Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (59.1%)

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 54-26-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 82 games this year, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 44 times this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 44 of 82 opportunities (53.7%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played better when playing at home, covering 29 times in 42 home games, and 25 times in 40 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 25 times in 42 opportunities this season (59.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 19 times in 40 opportunities (47.5%).

Indiana has performed better against the spread at home (19-21-1) than away (18-22-1) this year.

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 53.7% of the time both at home (22 of 41) and on the road (22 of 41) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in league) and 1 block.

Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

The Pacers receive 20.2 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Pacers get 15.6 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, T.J. McConnell provides the Pacers 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

