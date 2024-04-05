Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: BSIN and KSBI

The Oklahoma City Thunder (52-24) are 6-point underdogs against the Indiana Pacers (43-34) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, April 5, 2024. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KSBI. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Pacers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -6 -110 -110 234.5 -110 -110 -240 +198

Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (52.2%)

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Pacers have gone 42-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Thunder have 42 wins against the spread in 76 games this season.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times out of 76 chances this season.

Thunder games this season have eclipsed the over/under 42 times in 76 opportunities (55.3%).

Indiana sports a better record against the spread at home (21-17-0) than it does on the road (21-18-0).

The Pacers have hit the over on the total in 22 of 38 home games (57.9%), compared to 16 of 39 road games (41%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed better at home (23-14-0) than on the road (19-19-1).

Thunder games have finished above the over/under less often at home (20 times out of 37) than away (22 of 39) this year.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 boards and 11 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 4.9 assists and 6.3 boards.

Aaron Nesmith is averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.6 points, 2.7 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Thunder Leaders

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 53% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Per game, Jalen Williams provides the Thunder 19.5 points, 4 boards and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Thunder are getting 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

The Thunder get 10.7 points per game from Luguentz Dort, plus 3.7 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Thunder get 6.9 points per game from Cason Wallace, plus 2.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

