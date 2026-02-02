Pacers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Coverage: FDSIN and SCHN

The Indiana Pacers (13-36) host the Houston Rockets (30-17) after winning three straight home games. The Rockets are favored by 6 points in the contest, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, February 2, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5.

Pacers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6 218.5 -240 +198

Pacers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (76.1%)

Pacers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a 22-25-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 25-24-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 20 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 49 chances.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on 19 of 49 set point totals (38.8%).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in 21 games at home, and it has covered 14 times in 26 games on the road.

In home games, the Rockets eclipse the over/under 33.3% of the time (seven of 21 games). They hit the over more often in away games, going over the total in 50% of games (13 of 26).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (16-10-0) than away (9-14-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more frequently at home (11 of 26, 42.3%) than on the road (eight of 23, 34.8%).

Rockets Leaders

Amen Thompson averages 18.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field.

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 21 points, 9.3 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15 points, 1.9 assists and 7 boards.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Tari Eason is averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.8 points, 6.9 boards and 4 assists. He is also sinking 48.3% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Pacers are receiving 17.6 points, 3 boards and 7.5 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Jarace Walker averages 9.8 points, 4.3 boards and 2 assists. He is draining 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 2.3 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is making 53.1% of his shots from the field.

