Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Monday, February 2, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: Peacock and FDSNX

The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-19) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (18-29) on Monday, February 2, 2026 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and FDSNX. The point total for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -6.5 230.5 -230 +190

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (66.2%)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a record of 23-27-0 against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 47 games this year, they have 19 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 24 times out of 47 chances this season.

The Grizzlies have hit the over 42.6% of the time this year (20 of 47 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed worse when playing at home, covering 11 times in 25 home games, and 12 times in 25 road games.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in eight of 25 home matchups (32%). In road games, they have hit the over in 16 of 25 games (64%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 10-15-0 record) than on the road (.409, 9-12-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (52%, 13 of 25) compared to on the road (31.8%, seven of 22).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.3 points, 5.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards averages 29.4 points, 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made treys per contest (fifth in league).

Rudy Gobert averages 10.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 70.4% from the floor (first in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.7 points, 2.5 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in league).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 19 points, 5.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Cam Spencer averages 11.6 points, 2.7 boards and 5.6 assists. He is sinking 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 2.2 treys per game.

Per game, Jock Landale gives the Grizzlies 11.5 points, 6.5 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies receive 11.8 points per game from Jaylen Wells, plus 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.