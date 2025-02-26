Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and SportsNet

The Indiana Pacers (32-24) face the Toronto Raptors (18-40) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSIN and SportsNet. The over/under is 236 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -9.5 236 -400 +315

Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (82.5%)

Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 26 times in 56 games with a set spread.

The Raptors have 32 wins against the spread in 58 games this season.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 32 times out of 58 chances.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 30 of 58 opportunities (51.7%).

Indiana has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 12 times in 26 games at home, and it has covered 14 times in 30 games on the road.

The Pacers have exceeded the total in 17 of 26 home games (65.4%), compared to 15 of 30 road games (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.562, 18-13-1 record) than away (.538, 14-11-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (59.4%, 19 of 32) than on the road (42.3%, 11 of 26).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 52% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 6.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.3 points, 1.9 assists and 5.5 boards.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.9 points for the Raptors, plus 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

RJ Barrett averages 21.9 points, 6.5 boards and 5.6 assists. He is also sinking 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Per game, Jakob Poeltl gives the Raptors 14.2 points, 10.1 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Raptors are getting 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

The Raptors are getting 10.1 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

