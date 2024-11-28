Pacers vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 29

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSDET

The Indiana Pacers (9-10) host the Detroit Pistons (8-12) after winning four straight home games. The Pacers are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 29, 2024. The over/under is 228.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -6.5 228.5 -260 +215

Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (78.3%)

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pacers have gone 6-11-2 against the spread this season.

The Pistons are 9-9-2 against the spread this year.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 20 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have hit the over on eight of 20 set point totals (40%).

At home, Indiana sports a better record against the spread (4-4-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (2-7-1).

When playing at home, the Pacers eclipse the total 77.8% of the time (seven of nine games). They've hit the over in 60% of games on the road (six of 10 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 4-4-1 record) than away (.455, 5-5-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pistons games have finished over more often at home (four of nine, 44.4%) than on the road (four of 11, 36.4%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 17.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown, with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the field and 44.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Myles Turner is averaging 16.4 points, 1.4 assists and 7.4 boards.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Pistons are getting 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.

Per game, Tobias Harris gets the Pistons 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 8.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 69.6% of his shots from the floor.

Malik Beasley averages 15.3 points, 3 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 41.4% of his shots from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 treys per game (10th in NBA).

