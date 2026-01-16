Pacers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

Pacers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, January 16, 2026

Friday, January 16, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and WTHR-13

The New Orleans Pelicans (10-33) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Pacers (9-32) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, January 16, 2026. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and WTHR-13. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Pacers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2.5 237.5 -134 +114

Pacers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (65.6%)

Pacers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a 21-20-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 23-20-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 15 times out of 43 chances.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the point total 53.5% of the time (23 out of 43 games with a set point total).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread at home (13-10-0) than it has in road affairs (8-10-0).

The Pacers have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (39.1%) than road tilts (33.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 15-10-0 record) than on the road (.444, 8-10-0).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 60% of the time at home (15 of 25), and 44.4% of the time on the road (eight of 18).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.9 assists.

Andrew Nembhard is averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 assists and 2.6 boards.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 31.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Jarace Walker is averaging 9 points, 1.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 10 points, 2.3 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the field.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 boards and 3.6 assists for the Pelicans.

Derik Queen averages 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is also sinking 49% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans get 14.2 points per game from Jeremiah Fears, plus 3.7 boards and 3.2 assists.

The Pelicans get 15.1 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 5.8 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Pelicans are receiving 22.4 points, 5.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

