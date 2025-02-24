Pacers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Pacers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN, ALT, and KTVD

The Denver Nuggets (37-20) visit the Indiana Pacers (32-23) after winning three straight road games. The Nuggets are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 24, 2025. The over/under is 246.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4.5 246.5 -180 +152

Pacers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (59.5%)

Pacers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 29-27-1 against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 26-27-2 against the spread this year.

This season, 35 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 55 chances.

Pacers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 32 times in 55 opportunities (58.2%).

Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (16-13-0) than it does on the road (13-14-1).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (65.5%) than road games (57.1%).

This season, Indiana is 12-12-1 at home against the spread (.480 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-15-1 ATS (.467).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 68% of the time at home (17 of 25), and 50% of the time away (15 of 30).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists, shooting 57.4% from the floor (10th in NBA) and 44.7% from downtown (fourth in league), with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.6 points, 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.8 points, 5 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 13 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Haliburton provides the Pacers 18.1 points, 3.5 boards and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also making 52.3% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 52.5% of his shots from the floor.

Obi Toppin's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is draining 53.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

