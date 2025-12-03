Pacers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Pacers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (14-6) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (4-17) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and ALT. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Pacers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7.5 235.5 -300 +250

Pacers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (52.4%)

Pacers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 12-8-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 11-10-0 this year.

This season, 13 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 21 chances.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on eight of 21 set point totals (38.1%).

Against the spread, Denver has fared worse at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

When playing at home, the Nuggets go over the over/under 70% of the time (seven of 10 games). They've hit the over in 60% of road games (six of 10 contests).

This year, Indiana is 7-4-0 at home against the spread (.636 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (six times out of 11) than away (two of 10) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29 points, 11.1 assists and 12.8 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 23.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Peyton Watson's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 4.9 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 51% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.3 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 12 points, 1.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24.1 points for the Pacers, plus 7.2 boards and 4.3 assists.

The Pacers are receiving 10 points, 5.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Jarace Walker.

Isaiah Jackson's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 5.7 boards and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 60.6% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jay Huff gives the Pacers 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists, plus 0.1 steals and 2.3 blocks (first in NBA).

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 1.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

