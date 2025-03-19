Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN, KFAA, and WTHR-13

The Dallas Mavericks (33-36) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (38-29) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN, KFAA, and WTHR-13. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -8.5 235.5 -334 +270

Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (65.7%)

Pacers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Pacers are 31-34-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 32-35-2 this season.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 35 times out of 69 chances this season.

The Mavericks have hit the over 53.6% of the time this year (37 of 69 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better at home, covering 16 times in 30 home games, and 15 times in 37 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Pacers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 17 times in 30 opportunities this season (56.7%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 37 opportunities (48.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.486, 17-17-1 record) than on the road (.441, 15-18-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (42.9%, 15 of 35) than on the road (64.7%, 22 of 34).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.5 points, 3.5 boards and 9 assists.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 7.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16 points, 1.9 assists and 5.2 boards.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are receiving 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

The Mavericks get 14.4 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Mavericks are getting 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

