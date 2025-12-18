Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN, MSG, and WALV

The New York Knicks (18-7) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (6-20) on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as just 3-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN, MSG, and WALV. The matchup's over/under is set at 223.5.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3 223.5 -188 +158

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (57.7%)

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 16-8-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have played 26 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

This season, 13 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 26 chances.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 26 opportunities (34.6%).

At home, New York owns a better record against the spread (13-1-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-7-1).

The Knicks have hit the over on the total in eight of 14 home games (57.1%), compared to five of 11 road games (45.5%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (8-6-0). On the road, it is .417 (5-7-0).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 14) than away (two of 12) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 11.9 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Jalen Brunson averages 28.8 points, 3.1 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.4 points, 7.7 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 boards and 4 assists for the Pacers.

The Pacers are receiving 17.3 points, 2.3 boards and 6.6 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 34.9% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Per game, Isaiah Jackson gives the Pacers 7.8 points, 6 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

