Pacers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 8

Pacers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and NBCS-CA

The Indiana Pacers (5-18) are favored by 3.5 points against the Sacramento Kings (6-17) on Monday, December 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSIN and NBCS-CA. The matchup's point total is 233.5.

Pacers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -3.5 233.5 -162 +136

Pacers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (64.3%)

Pacers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 12 times this season (12-11-0).

The Kings have played 23 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over nine times this season.

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under 43.5% of the time this year (10 of 23 games with a set point total).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 12 opportunities at home, and it has covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

The Pacers have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (58.3%) than away games (18.2%).

This season, Sacramento is 2-8-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-6-1 ATS (.462).

Kings games have finished above the over/under less often at home (four times out of 10) than on the road (six of 13) this season.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.5 points, 4.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Jarace Walker averages 9.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 34.3% from the floor and 30.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andrew Nembhard is averaging 17.2 points, 2 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jay Huff is averaging 7.7 points, 3.5 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (first in league).

Isaiah Jackson's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 61.5% from the field.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gives the Kings 17.9 points, 3 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Zach LaVine averages 20.9 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists. He is making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

The Kings are receiving 12.4 points, 3.7 boards and 6 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.8% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

