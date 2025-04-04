Pacers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (16-61) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (45-31) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on FDSIN and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Pacers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -15.5 235.5 -1351 +810

Pacers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (81.3%)

Pacers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pacers have compiled a 34-40-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 77 games this season, they have 37 wins against the spread.

This season, 40 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 77 chances.

Jazz games this season have gone over the point total 55.8% of the time (43 out of 77 games with a set point total).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (18-18-1) than it has in road games (16-22-1).

Looking at point totals, the Pacers hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 20 times in 37 opportunities this season (54.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 20 times in 39 opportunities (51.3%).

This year, Utah is 18-20-1 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-19-0 ATS (.500).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (53.8%, 21 of 39) compared to away (57.9%, 22 of 38).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 boards.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.3 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Myles Turner averages 15.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.2 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is also draining 66.3% of his shots from the field.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Per game, Collin Sexton gives the Jazz 18.2 points, 2.7 boards and 4.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Isaiah Collier averages 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is sinking 42.4% of his shots from the floor.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

