Pacers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (7-31) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (20-17) on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSIN. The over/under is 236.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -7.5 236.5 -270 +220

Pacers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (62.1%)

Pacers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are 21-15-1 against the spread this season.

The Pacers have 19 wins against the spread in 38 games this year.

Heat games have gone over the total 18 times out of 38 chances this season.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on 15 of 38 set point totals (39.5%).

Miami has a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-8-0) than it does in away games (10-7-1).

The Heat have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.4%) than games on the road (50%).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (11-9-0) than away (8-10-0) this year.

Pacers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (nine times out of 20) than on the road (six of 18) this season.

Heat Leaders

Norman Powell is averaging 24.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 12.3 points, 0.6 assists and 10.6 boards.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 9.6 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 boards and 2.9 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 boards and 3.8 assists for the Pacers.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7 assists. He is also making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Jay Huff averages 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 35.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Pacers get 10.2 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

