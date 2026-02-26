Magic vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Magic vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (36-21) are favored by 2 points against the Orlando Magic (31-26) on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Amazon Prime Video and SCHN. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5 points.

Magic vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2 215.5 -138 +118

Magic vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (53.3%)

Magic vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 26-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Magic are 24-33-0 against the spread this year.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 24 times this season.

Magic games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50.9% of the time (29 out of 57 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has fared worse at home, covering 10 times in 27 home games, and 16 times in 30 road games.

The Rockets have exceeded the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 27 home matchups (33.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 30 games (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.464, 13-15-0 record) than on the road (.379, 11-18-0).

Magic games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 28) than away (14 of 29) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 4.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Amen Thompson averages 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 2.6 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.8 points, 8.5 boards and 5 assists for the Magic.

The Magic are getting 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 4 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Magic are receiving 11.6 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

