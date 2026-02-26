Nets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Nets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (42-16) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they try to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (15-42) on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and FDSSW. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.

Nets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -13.5 224.5 -719 +520

Nets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (74%)

Nets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 30 times this season (30-24-4).

The Nets have 25 wins against the spread in 57 games this season.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 57 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 26 of 57 opportunities (45.6%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 27 games when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 31 games when playing on the road.

The Spurs have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 11 of 27 home matchups (40.7%). In away games, they have hit the over in 12 of 31 games (38.7%).

This season, Brooklyn is 13-14-1 at home against the spread (.464 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-15-2 ATS (.414).

Nets games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 28) than on the road (11 of 29) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 5 boards and 6.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 24.6 points for the Nets, plus 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The Nets are receiving 12.6 points, 7.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

The Nets get 8.5 points per game from Day'Ron Sharpe, plus 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Nets receive 12.9 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 4.2 boards and 1.7 assists.

Egor Demin averages 10.5 points, 3.2 boards and 3.2 assists. He is sinking 39.6% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.