Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSSE, FDSIN, and WTHR-13

The Indiana Pacers (12-36) are just 1-point underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks (24-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 31, 2026. The game tips at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE, FDSIN, and WTHR-13. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -1 234.5 -120 +102

Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (64.1%)

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have compiled a 25-25-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have 24 wins against the spread in 48 games this year.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 25 times out of 48 chances.

Pacers games this season have hit the over on 18 of 48 set point totals (37.5%).

At home, Atlanta has a worse record against the spread (9-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-11-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Hawks hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 23 opportunities this season (43.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 15 times in 27 opportunities (55.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 15-10-0 record) than away (.391, 9-14-0).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under 40% of the time at home (10 of 25), and 34.8% of the time away (eight of 23).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 10.5 boards and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the field.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 3.5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers (10th in league).

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Vit Krejci's numbers on the season are 9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 42.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.7 points, 6.9 boards and 4 assists for the Pacers.

The Pacers are getting 17.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

The Pacers are getting 8.4 points, 3.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Jay Huff.

The Pacers receive 9.8 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

The Pacers receive 9.7 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.3 boards and 4.9 assists.

