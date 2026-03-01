Pacers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSE

The Indiana Pacers (15-45) are slightly favored (by 1 point) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (22-36) on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -1 237.5 -118 +100

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (59.1%)

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Pacers are 28-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 58 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have gone over the total 27 times out of 58 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the point total 28 times in 58 opportunities (48.3%).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better at home, covering 17 times in 31 home games, and 11 times in 29 road games.

The Pacers have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 31 home matchups (51.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 11 of 29 games (37.9%).

Memphis has been better against the spread on the road (14-14-1) than at home (12-17-0) this year.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.2%, 16 of 29) than away (41.4%, 12 of 29).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Jarace Walker averages 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jay Huff is averaging 8.9 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 53.4% from the field.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 44% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.1 triples per game.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Grizzlies receive 14 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.7 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 12.3 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Jaylen Wells.

The Grizzlies are getting 7 points, 2 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Walter Clayton Jr.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.