Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (4-16) on Monday, December 1, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5.5 233.5 -180 +152

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (50.2%)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread seven times in 21 games with a set spread.

In the Pacers' 20 games this year, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times out of 20 chances this season.

Pacers games this year have gone over the total in seven of 20 opportunities (35%).

Cleveland sports an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.333) as it does on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total three times in 12 opportunities this season (25%). In away games, they have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.700, 7-3-0 record) than on the road (.400, 4-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over five of 10 times at home (50%), and two of 10 away (20%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 29.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 19.2 points, 4.1 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17.4 points, 2.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 46.1% from downtown (sixth in league), with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Lonzo Ball averages 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 30.4% from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 7.2 boards and 4.4 assists for the Pacers.

Jarace Walker averages 10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also sinking 33.8% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Isaiah Jackson averages 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1 assists. He is making 60.4% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Jay Huff gets the Pacers 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.2 steals and 2.3 blocks (first in league).

The Pacers receive 17.2 points per game from Andrew Nembhard, plus 1.8 boards and 6.2 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.