Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-18) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (6-23) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 as 1-point favorites. The Pacers have lost five games in a row. The over/under is set at 218.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -1 218.5 -118 -102

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (50.4%)

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 13-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Pacers have 15 wins against the spread in 29 games this season.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 29 opportunities (37.9%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-8-0) than it has in road affairs (5-8-0).

The Bucks have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 16 home matchups (43.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in four of 13 games (30.8%).

This year, Indiana is 9-6-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-8-0 ATS (.429).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more often at home (eight of 15, 53.3%) than away (three of 14, 21.4%).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17 points, 4 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Myles Turner averages 12.5 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.4 points, 1.3 assists and 6.1 boards.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

AJ Green is averaging 10.7 points, 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 6.7 boards and 4 assists per game. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He is making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Pacers get 7.9 points per game from Jay Huff, plus 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The Pacers receive 9.2 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 4.8 boards and 2 assists.

Isaiah Jackson's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

