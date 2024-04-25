Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 26

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: ESPN, BSIN, and BSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks are 6.5-point underdogs in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, tipping off at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSIN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1. The point total in the matchup is set at 223.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -6.5 -108 -112 223 -110 -110 -255 +210

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (61%)

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 45 times in 82 games with a set spread.

The Bucks are 33-47-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 43 times.

Bucks games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Pacers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 25 times in 41 opportunities this season (61%). On the road, they have hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .452 (19-23-0). On the road, it is .350 (14-24-2).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over more frequently at home (23 of 42, 54.8%) than on the road (18 of 40, 45%).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 4.3 assists and 7.1 boards.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 boards and 10.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner averages 17.1 points, 6.9 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Aaron Nesmith is averaging 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He is also sinking 61.1% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys (ninth in league).

Bobby Portis averages 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Brook Lopez averages 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

The Bucks get 15.1 points per game from Khris Middleton, plus 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

