Orioles vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Orioles vs Twins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (10-6) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-164) | MIN: (+138)

BAL: (-164) | MIN: (+138) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146)

BAL: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 2-0, 2.50 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-0, 4.15 ERA

The Orioles will call on Grayson Rodriguez (2-0) against the Twins and Chris Paddack. Rodriguez and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Rodriguez's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Paddack has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins covered in both chances. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Paddack start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.5%)

Orioles vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -164 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Twins are -146 to cover, and the Orioles are +122.

Orioles vs Twins Over/Under

Orioles versus Twins on April 16 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Twins Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.

Baltimore has been a -164 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 15 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 9-6-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-5).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Twins have played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-9-0).

The Twins have collected a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has a double, two triples, four home runs and six walks while batting .250. He has an on-base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .516.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Henderson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Jordan Westburg has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373. He's batting .302 and slugging .547.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 34th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Westburg has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle has an OPS of .859, fueled by an OBP of .368 and a team-best slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Colton Cowser is batting .395 with a .429 OBP and 13 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers a has .347 on-base percentage to pace the Twins. He's batting .273 while slugging .545.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 25th in slugging.

Jeffers takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Alex Kirilloff has racked up 13 hits while slugging .556. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 50th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Edouard Julien is batting .200 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Austin Martin is hitting .241 with three doubles and three walks.

Orioles vs Twins Head to Head

4/15/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2023: 15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/8/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/7/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/2/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/3/2022: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/1/2022: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/5/2022: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/4/2022: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!