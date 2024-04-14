Orioles vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins.

Orioles vs Twins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (9-6) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-8)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-132) | MIN: (+112)

BAL: (-132) | MIN: (+112) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Irvin (Orioles) - 0-1, 8.10 ERA vs Louie Varland (Twins) - 0-2, 9.00 ERA

The Orioles will look to Cole Irvin (0-1) against the Twins and Louie Varland (0-2). Irvin has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Irvin's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Varland has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins failed to cover in both opportunities. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Varland starts this season -- they lost both.

Orioles vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (53.1%)

Orioles vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -132 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Twins Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Twins. The Orioles are +146 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -178.

Orioles vs Twins Over/Under

The Orioles-Twins game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Orioles vs Twins Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

This year Baltimore has won four of eight games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 14 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. They've finished 2-4 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Minnesota has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

The Twins have played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-9-0).

The Twins have a 7-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Colton Cowser is batting .441 with six doubles, four home runs and three walks. He has an on-base percentage of .474 while slugging .971.

Cowser hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .452 with five doubles, four home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle is slashing .291/.359/.491 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .850.

He is 52nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Gunnar Henderson has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Henderson enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Jordan Westburg leads Baltimore with 13 hits, batting .265 this season with six extra-base hits.

Westburg heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Alex Kirilloff has a team-high slugging percentage (.568) while pacing the Twins in hits (13). He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .225 with a double, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 120th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Edouard Julien has a double, four home runs and six walks while hitting .196.

Austin Martin is batting .240 with three doubles and three walks.

