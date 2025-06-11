Orioles vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Baltimore Orioles playing the Detroit Tigers.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (26-39) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-24)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2 and FDSDET

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-134) | DET: (+116)

BAL: (-134) | DET: (+116) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | DET: +1.5 (-184)

BAL: -1.5 (+152) | DET: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 5-2, 4.47 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 6-1, 2.91 ERA

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (5-2) for the Orioles and Casey Mize (6-1) for the Tigers. Eflin's team is 4-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eflin's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Tigers have gone 6-4-0 ATS in Mize's 10 starts with a set spread. The Tigers are 2-1 in Mize's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55.2%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Tigers, Baltimore is the favorite at -134, and Detroit is +116 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Tigers are -184 to cover, and the Orioles are +152.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Tigers on June 11 is 9. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those games.

This year Baltimore has won seven of 17 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 65 opportunities.

The Orioles are 22-43-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 24 total times this season. They've finished 13-11 in those games.

Detroit is 5-6 (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-34-3).

The Tigers have covered 56.1% of their games this season, going 37-29-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.395) and total hits (60) this season. He's batting .311 batting average while slugging .492.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 10th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Cedric Mullins is batting .227 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying players, he is 144th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday has 59 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.319/.439.

Holliday enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 48 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .369.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 55 hits, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .237 and slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 17th in slugging.

Torkelson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has a .381 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .394.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Riley Greene has a .492 slugging percentage, which leads the Tigers.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and seven walks.

Orioles vs Tigers Head to Head

6/10/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/27/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/26/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/26/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/21/2024: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/15/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/13/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

