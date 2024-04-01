Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (3-1) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-172) | KC: (+144)

BAL: (-172) | KC: (+144) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+112) | KC: +1.5 (-134)

BAL: -1.5 (+112) | KC: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Irvin (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Alec Marsh (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will call on Cole Irvin versus the Royals and Alec Marsh. In games Irvin pitched with a spread last season, his team was 6-6-0 ATS. Irvin and his team were 5-1 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Marsh and his team went 2-6-0 against the spread when he pitched. Marsh and his team never won a game he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago (in eight chances).

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (71.8%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +144 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +112 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -134.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

Orioles versus Royals on April 2 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles won in 52, or 67.5%, of the 77 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Baltimore came away with a win 24 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 75 of their 154 games with a total last season.

The Royals won 47 of the 134 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (35.1%).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer last year, Kansas City went 22-54 (28.9%).

The Royals combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times last season for a 74-76-5 record against the over/under.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman had an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 last season.

Gunnar Henderson had 143 hits while batting .255 with 66 extra-base hits.

Last season, Anthony Santander finished with 28 home runs, 95 RBI and a batting average of .257 last season.

Austin Hays slashed .275/.325/.444 and finished with an OPS of .769.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. had a slugging percentage of .495 while collecting 177 hits a season ago.

Adam Frazier hit .240 with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Salvador Perez had 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 19 walks while batting .255 last season.

Hunter Renfroe hit .233 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/4/2023: 13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2023: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/2/2023: 11-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/12/2022: 10-7 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-7 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/11/2022: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2022: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/9/2022: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/10/2023: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

