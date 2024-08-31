Orioles vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles take on the Colorado Rockies.

Orioles vs Rockies Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (78-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-86)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Orioles vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-158) | COL: (+134)

BAL: (-158) | COL: (+134) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

BAL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 6-9, 4.31 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-10, 4.95 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.95 ERA). Kremer and his team have a record of 8-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Kremer's team is 3-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 10-14-0 record against the spread in Feltner's starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 23 of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 6-17 in those games.

Orioles vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (66.6%)

Orioles vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -158 favorite despite being on the road.

Orioles vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and Baltimore is -110 to cover the runline.

Orioles vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11 has been set for Orioles-Rockies on August 31, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Orioles vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (61.1%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 23 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 72 of their 128 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 72-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have put together a 47-82 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Colorado has a 31-55 record (winning only 36% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 134 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 69 of those games (69-64-1).

The Rockies have collected a 65-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.5% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 146 hits and an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is hitting .236 with 21 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 109th, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Santander has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double and three walks.

Adley Rutschman has 124 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.325/.412.

Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has put up a team-best OBP (.335), and leads the Rockies in hits (129). He's batting .273 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 36th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Doyle brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with a .468 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 36th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .246 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 60 walks.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .276 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Orioles vs Rockies Head to Head

8/30/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/27/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/26/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/25/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

