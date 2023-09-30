Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 3:36 PM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (100-60) vs. Boston Red Sox (77-83)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: FOX

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+155) | BOS: +1.5 (-188)

BAL: -1.5 (+155) | BOS: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Orioles) - 15-9, 4.86 ERA vs Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 6-8, 4.16 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Gibson (15-9) for the Orioles and Crawford (6-8) for the Red Sox. When Gibson starts, his team is 21-11-0 against the spread this season. Gibson's team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 9-12-0 ATS record in Crawford's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have a 7-6 record in Crawford's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (62.1%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Red Sox, Baltimore is the favorite at -130, and Boston is +110 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Red Sox are -188 to cover, and the Orioles are +155.

Orioles versus Red Sox, on September 30, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 51 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 43-16 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 154 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 89-65-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 35 of the 79 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Boston has a 25-23 record (winning 52.1% of its games).

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times this season for an 80-73-5 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have put together a 73-85-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore OPS (.810) this season. He has a .277 batting average, an on-base percentage of .374, and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Rutschman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

Anthony Santander is hitting .256 with 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging in the major leagues.

Santander enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has 142 hits and is batting .257 this season.

Austin Hays has been key for Baltimore with 142 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has put up a slugging percentage of .500 and has 154 hits, both team-best marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 21st in slugging.

Justin Turner is batting .276 with 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying players, he is 30th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida has 32 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks while batting .285.

Alex Verdugo is batting .263 with 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/29/2023: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/28/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/10/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/9/2023: 13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2023: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/24/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/30/2022: 10-0 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-0 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/2/2023: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

