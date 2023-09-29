Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

The Friday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (100-59) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-83)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-108) | BOS: (-108)

BAL: (-108) | BOS: (-108) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168)

BAL: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: John Means (Orioles) - 1-1, 2.60 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 9-9, 4.25 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to John Means (1-1) versus the Red Sox and Pivetta (9-9). Means' team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Means' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 6-9-0 ATS record in Pivetta's 15 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have a 4-6 record in Pivetta's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (54.9%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Red Sox, Baltimore is the favorite at -108, and Boston is -108 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

Orioles versus Red Sox, on September 29, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 51, or 68%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Baltimore has won 53 of 80 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 77 of their 153 opportunities.

The Orioles are 89-64-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 79 total times this season. They've finished 35-44 in those games.

Boston has gone 36-45 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (44.4%).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 80 of those games (80-72-5).

The Red Sox have covered 45.9% of their games this season, going 72-85-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore OPS (.810) this season. He has a .277 batting average, an on-base percentage of .374, and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Rutschman has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

Anthony Santander has 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 86th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Santander heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has 142 hits and is batting .257 this season.

Austin Hays has been key for Baltimore with 142 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .445.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated a slugging percentage of .504 and has 154 hits, both team-best numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 43rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Justin Turner is hitting .274 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 38th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .285 with 32 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Alex Verdugo has 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks while batting .263.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/28/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/10/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/9/2023: 13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2023: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/24/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/29/2022: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/2/2023: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2023: 9-8 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

