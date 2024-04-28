Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics.
Orioles vs Athletics Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (17-9) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-17)
- Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN
Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BAL: (-190) | OAK: (+160)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Athletics) - 2-1, 2.03 ERA
The probable pitchers are Albert Suarez (1-0) for the Orioles and Paul Blackburn (2-1) for the Athletics. Suarez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Suarez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Blackburn's starts. The Athletics are 3-1 in Blackburn's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (63.2%)
Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Athletics, Baltimore is the favorite at -190, and Oakland is +160 playing on the road.
Orioles vs Athletics Spread
- The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Athletics are -130 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +108.
Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under
- Orioles versus Athletics on April 28 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (61.9%) in those contests.
- Baltimore has a record of 2-1 when favored by -190 or more this year.
- Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 25 chances this season.
- The Orioles have posted a record of 15-10-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics have won 34.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-17).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Oakland has a record of 5-3 (62.5%).
- In the 28 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-15-1).
- The Athletics have gone 14-14-0 ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 32 hits, batting .302 this season with 15 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .642.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Jordan Westburg is batting .304 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .360.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Adley Rutschman has a team-best OPS of .807, fueled by a slash line of .324/.368/.438 this season.
- Rutschman takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .364 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.
- Anthony Santander is batting .224 with a .294 OBP and 18 RBI for Baltimore this season.
- Santander has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers has racked up 14 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .165 and slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .215.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 177th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 182nd and he is 102nd in slugging.
- Abraham Toro's .281 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .220 while slugging .354.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 144th, and he is 126th in slugging.
- Brent Rooker is batting .207 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Tyler Nevin is hitting .277 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
Orioles vs Athletics Head to Head
- 4/27/2024: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 8/20/2023: 12-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)
- 8/19/2023: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/18/2023: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/13/2023: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 4/12/2023: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/11/2023: 12-8 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/10/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 9/4/2022: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
