Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (17-9) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-17)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-190) | OAK: (+160)

BAL: (-190) | OAK: (+160) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)

BAL: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Athletics) - 2-1, 2.03 ERA

The probable pitchers are Albert Suarez (1-0) for the Orioles and Paul Blackburn (2-1) for the Athletics. Suarez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Suarez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Blackburn's starts. The Athletics are 3-1 in Blackburn's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (63.2%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Athletics, Baltimore is the favorite at -190, and Oakland is +160 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Athletics are -130 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +108.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

Orioles versus Athletics on April 28 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (61.9%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 2-1 when favored by -190 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 25 chances this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 15-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 34.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-17).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Oakland has a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

In the 28 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-15-1).

The Athletics have gone 14-14-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 32 hits, batting .302 this season with 15 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .642.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Jordan Westburg is batting .304 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging in the major leagues.

Adley Rutschman has a team-best OPS of .807, fueled by a slash line of .324/.368/.438 this season.

Rutschman takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .364 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Anthony Santander is batting .224 with a .294 OBP and 18 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Santander has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has racked up 14 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .165 and slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .215.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 177th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 182nd and he is 102nd in slugging.

Abraham Toro's .281 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .220 while slugging .354.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 144th, and he is 126th in slugging.

Brent Rooker is batting .207 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Tyler Nevin is hitting .277 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Orioles vs Athletics Head to Head

4/27/2024: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/20/2023: 12-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

12-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/19/2023: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/18/2023: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/13/2023: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2023: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/11/2023: 12-8 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-8 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/4/2022: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

