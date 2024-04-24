Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

On Wednesday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (15-8) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MASN2

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144)

BAL: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 0-2, 4.91 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-2, 1.42 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dean Kremer (0-2) for the Orioles and Tyler Anderson (2-2) for the Angels. When Kremer starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Kremer's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Anderson starts, the Angels are 3-1-0 against the spread. The Angels are 2-2 in Anderson's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (57.9%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

The Orioles vs Angels moneyline has Baltimore as a -130 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +110 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Angels are -144 to cover, and the Orioles are +120.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Angels game on April 24, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Baltimore has been victorious seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 22 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 14-8-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-12).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Los Angeles has a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-12-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have collected a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 27 hits, batting .287 this season with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .596.

Among qualified batters, he is 50th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Henderson has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Jordan Westburg is batting .316 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks. He's slugging .595 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Colton Cowser has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .391 and a slugging percentage of .759 this season.

Adley Rutschman has an OPS of .786, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Rutschman brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .458 with a double, a home run and seven RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 22 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .237 and slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 112th, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Taylor Ward's .505 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .278 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 57th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Logan O'Hoppe has accumulated an on-base percentage of .390, a team-high for the Angels.

Luis Rengifo is hitting .297 with five doubles and three walks.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/17/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/16/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/15/2023: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/9/2022: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2022: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

