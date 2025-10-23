FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Oregon: (-20000) | Wisconsin: (+3500)
  • Spread: Oregon: -33.5 (-105) | Wisconsin: +33.5 (-115)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Oregon vs Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • Oregon has beaten the spread four times in seven games.
  • Oregon has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 33.5-point favorites this season.
  • This season, four of Oregon's seven games have go over the point total.
  • Wisconsin has posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • A pair of Wisconsin seven games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (96.4%)

Oregon vs Wisconsin Point Spread

Wisconsin is a 33.5-point underdog against Oregon. Wisconsin is -115 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -105.

Oregon vs Wisconsin Over/Under

The over/under for Oregon-Wisconsin on Oct. 25 is 44.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Oregon vs Wisconsin Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wisconsin-Oregon, Wisconsin is the underdog at +3500, and Oregon is -20000.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Oregon44.1214.4954.87
Wisconsin13.313424.36942.47

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Eugene, Oregon
  • Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Wisconsin analysis on FanDuel Research.

