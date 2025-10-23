Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Oregon vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon: (-20000) | Wisconsin: (+3500)

Oregon: (-20000) | Wisconsin: (+3500) Spread: Oregon: -33.5 (-105) | Wisconsin: +33.5 (-115)

Oregon: -33.5 (-105) | Wisconsin: +33.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Oregon vs Wisconsin Betting Trends

Oregon has beaten the spread four times in seven games.

Oregon has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 33.5-point favorites this season.

This season, four of Oregon's seven games have go over the point total.

Wisconsin has posted two wins against the spread this year.

A pair of Wisconsin seven games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ducks win (96.4%)

Oregon vs Wisconsin Point Spread

Wisconsin is a 33.5-point underdog against Oregon. Wisconsin is -115 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -105.

Oregon vs Wisconsin Over/Under

The over/under for Oregon-Wisconsin on Oct. 25 is 44.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Oregon vs Wisconsin Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wisconsin-Oregon, Wisconsin is the underdog at +3500, and Oregon is -20000.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 44.1 2 14.4 9 54.8 7 Wisconsin 13.3 134 24.3 69 42.4 7

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Stadium: Autzen Stadium

