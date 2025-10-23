Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers.
Oregon vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Oregon: (-20000) | Wisconsin: (+3500)
- Spread: Oregon: -33.5 (-105) | Wisconsin: +33.5 (-115)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Oregon vs Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Oregon has beaten the spread four times in seven games.
- Oregon has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 33.5-point favorites this season.
- This season, four of Oregon's seven games have go over the point total.
- Wisconsin has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- A pair of Wisconsin seven games in 2025 have gone over the point total.
Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (96.4%)
Oregon vs Wisconsin Point Spread
Wisconsin is a 33.5-point underdog against Oregon. Wisconsin is -115 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -105.
Oregon vs Wisconsin Over/Under
The over/under for Oregon-Wisconsin on Oct. 25 is 44.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.
Oregon vs Wisconsin Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Wisconsin-Oregon, Wisconsin is the underdog at +3500, and Oregon is -20000.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oregon
|44.1
|2
|14.4
|9
|54.8
|7
|Wisconsin
|13.3
|134
|24.3
|69
|42.4
|7
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Stadium: Autzen Stadium
