Oregon vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oregon vs Rutgers Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Oregon: (-781) | Rutgers: (+530)
- Spread: Oregon: -17.5 (-104) | Rutgers: +17.5 (-118)
- Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Oregon vs Rutgers Betting Trends
- Oregon's record against the spread is 3-3-0.
- Oregon has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 17.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- Oregon has played six games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-3-0 this season.
- Rutgers has seen five of its six games go over the point total.
Oregon vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (91.2%)
Oregon vs Rutgers Point Spread
Oregon is favored by 17.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. Rutgers, the underdog, is -118.
Oregon vs Rutgers Over/Under
Oregon versus Rutgers on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 60.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Oregon vs Rutgers Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Oregon vs. Rutgers reveal Oregon as the favorite (-781) and Rutgers as the underdog (+530).
Oregon vs. Rutgers Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oregon
|42.2
|9
|15.2
|14
|53.7
|6
|Rutgers
|35.7
|33
|27.5
|87
|52.2
|6
Oregon vs. Rutgers Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Stadium: SHI Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Rutgers analysis on FanDuel Research.