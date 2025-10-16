Oregon vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Oregon: (-781) | Rutgers: (+530)

Oregon: (-781) | Rutgers: (+530) Spread: Oregon: -17.5 (-104) | Rutgers: +17.5 (-118)

Oregon: -17.5 (-104) | Rutgers: +17.5 (-118) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Oregon's record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Oregon has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 17.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Oregon has played six games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-3-0 this season.

Rutgers has seen five of its six games go over the point total.

Oregon vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (91.2%)

Oregon vs Rutgers Point Spread

Oregon is favored by 17.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. Rutgers, the underdog, is -118.

Oregon vs Rutgers Over/Under

Oregon versus Rutgers on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 60.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oregon vs Rutgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oregon vs. Rutgers reveal Oregon as the favorite (-781) and Rutgers as the underdog (+530).

Oregon vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 42.2 9 15.2 14 53.7 6 Rutgers 35.7 33 27.5 87 52.2 6

Oregon vs. Rutgers Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Stadium: SHI Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Rutgers analysis on FanDuel Research.