Oregon vs James Madison Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round

In college football action on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks play the James Madison Dukes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Oregon vs James Madison Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Oregon: (-1786) | James Madison: (+920)

Oregon: (-1786) | James Madison: (+920) Spread: Oregon: -20.5 (-115) | James Madison: +20.5 (-105)

Oregon: -20.5 (-115) | James Madison: +20.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon vs James Madison Betting Trends

Oregon is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon owns an ATS record of 3-3 as 20.5-point or greater favorites.

Oregon has played 12 games this year, and six of them have gone over the total.

James Madison has beaten the spread eight times in 13 games.

There have been six James Madison games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

Oregon vs James Madison Point Spread

James Madison is an underdog by 20.5 points against Oregon. James Madison is -105 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -115.

Oregon vs James Madison Over/Under

Oregon versus James Madison on Dec. 20 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Oregon vs James Madison Moneyline

Oregon is the favorite, -1786 on the moneyline, while James Madison is a +920 underdog.

Oregon vs. James Madison Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 38.2 11 14.8 8 52.1 12 James Madison 37.3 8 15.8 10 51.1 13

Oregon vs. James Madison Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. James Madison analysis on FanDuel Research.